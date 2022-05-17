Christians are not an imminent danger, as stated in Richard Donahue’s letter of May 15 (“Meet the enemy”), and big news flash — Christians are all races.
What a horrible thing to say that all Christians are white and then to badmouth Billy and Franklin Graham. They dedicate(d) their lives to bring all of God’s creation to salvation worldwide. All — everyone. That’s what God wants us to do; love Him as He loves us. Love one another.
Hell was not meant for any of us. God wants us all, worldwide, to spend eternity in heaven. Throughout time, Christians have been destroyed for simply speaking the word of God and it’s still happening now.
If anyone thinks threats and violence will deter our godly beliefs and stop us from spreading God’s word, you’re very mistaken. Our allegiance to our Father is forever. We stand with God’s armor, grace and protection. We have faith over fear. We have joy and love, and being a believer is the greatest way to live life.
Please reflect on 2 Chronicles 7:22: “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
