The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) is good news for seniors on Medicare!
This legislation contains significant provisions aimed at reducing healthcare costs which will be of direct benefit to seniors on Medicare.
Here are some of the highlights, based on information from the Kaiser Family Foundation:
The most heralded healthcare provisions of the legislation target prescription drug prices. For the first time ever, Medicare will be able to negotiate drug prices.
Also, the bill bars drug companies from raising prices faster than inflation. These provisions are expected to save Medicare billions of dollars and will make medications more affordable for 48 million Medicare enrollees.
Medicare enrollees will see other reductions in healthcare costs as a result of this bill.
—Co-pays on insulin will be eliminated and out of pocket expenses will be capped at $35 per month which will benefit 3.3 million Medicare recipients. Unfortunately, a broader proposal which would have capped insulin costs for all individuals who are covered by health insurance was defeated in the Senate.
—Medicare enrollees will be protected from large increases in the cost of Part D prescription drug coverage as premium hikes will be limited to 6% per year.
—Out-of-pocket expenses for medications will now be capped in two ways. Medicare recipients whose out-of-pocket expenses reach the “catastrophic threshold” will no longer have to pay any additional money for prescriptions that year. Currently, individuals who have reached that threshold pay a 5% co-insurance on extremely expensive drugs with no cap. In addition to the elimination of the threshold co-pay, total out-of-pocket prescription drug expenses will be capped at $2000 per year for all enrollees. Approximately 3.5 million beneficiaries will experience significant savings as a result of these provisions.
—Vaccinations approved by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will be free to Medicare enrollees as well as to those covered by Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
— About half a million low-income Medicare recipients will be able to get help with premium costs and co-pays as a result of expanded subsidies.
Working families will also benefit from the legislation. Approximately, 13 million individuals who receive their healthcare coverage through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace will continue to receive expanded subsidies instead of facing huge cost increases that were scheduled to go into effect this year.
The healthcare provisions in the IRA comprise only a portion of this legislation. The act, in total, will improve the lives of millions of Americans, put us on a path to combating climate change, and will contribute to a reduction in our deficit. It is truly a historic step for our country.
Henne Queisser
Green Valley
