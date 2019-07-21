“Every few years you meet someone who impresses you more than others. Emmett “Bucky” McLoughlin was one of those people.
He and his wife, Ursula, were friendly, kind and very professional, and more than interesting to sit with and talk. We enjoyed those times very much. Emmett became a good friend and reliable source for economic development and politics. He passed away July 2.
Emmett served in the U.S. Army, sat on the Tucson City Council in the early 1970s, was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives and served in 33rd and 34th legislatures (1977-78) and was chairman of the Pima County Republican Party. He was well-known in political circles in Arizona, up to and including recently deceased Sen. John McCain.
The past few years he owned a real estate company with Ursula. He worked business deals locally and across the globe to Kazakhstan. Recently, he had been working on getting approval for a convention center development in Santa Cruz County, near Tubac.
We just want people to know what a fine person he was and how he contributed to Arizona’s history and economy, both locally and statewide, as a doer and not a just a talker. God bless you Emmett, rest in peace, you will be missed!
Don and Patti Woolley, Sahuarita