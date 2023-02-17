We started as a man. Then a cave man. Men have come a long way. Whether the result is linear progress or just coming full circle is left to the reader to figure out.

We have ascended to such an extraordinarily high level we now have “man caves." And last weekend's Super Bowl evoked a right to celebrate this. It is not that we no longer leave our comfy place to hunt; Man Cave Man (MCM) still has to venture out to the refrigerator to hunt for another beer. And some of us still have our Neanderthal genes. My recent mail-in DNA test confirmed a 20% level. Yes! (fist pump)



Steve Wilhelm lives in Green Valley. 

