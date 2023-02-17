We started as a man. Then a cave man. Men have come a long way. Whether the result is linear progress or just coming full circle is left to the reader to figure out.
We have ascended to such an extraordinarily high level we now have “man caves." And last weekend's Super Bowl evoked a right to celebrate this. It is not that we no longer leave our comfy place to hunt; Man Cave Man (MCM) still has to venture out to the refrigerator to hunt for another beer. And some of us still have our Neanderthal genes. My recent mail-in DNA test confirmed a 20% level. Yes! (fist pump)
Every man with a man cave can become an MCM, and in the process return to his historic roots, so to speak. Our ranks may yet be few, so for the benefit of men who have not yet arrived here are some MCM thoughts.
A man cave is not just a room in a house, it is must have proper rules, be properly equipped, and it must be properly used for the owner to be a Man Cave Man.
Others are allowed to enter rarely and only with permission. This just seems obvious, but MCM will probably encounter resistance to enforcing something so simple. Jealousy is at fault here, wives have no equivalent source of relaxation and pleasure, which leads them to want to ruin it for the MCM. Solving this problem can be made easier by making the man cave less inviting to other members of the household. Having only one chair, constantly occupied by the MCM, is a good place to start. And that chair needs to be a very high quality and comfortable recliner, since the MCM will use it most of the time as part of the necessary vigilance to safeguard the place. This large expenditure is out of necessity, after all. And it would be uncivilized to have a high quality recliner without a very large, high quality HDTV. And a high-end HDTV absolutely must be paired with a high-end surround sound audio system that includes a powered sub-woofer. A couple thousand watts should do it.
After all, MCM needs to be able to hear the trash-talk between the players during basketball games. And he needs to hear the bones cracking during football games. And he needs to feel the whole house shake during action movies.
Recently, I was watching "Bombs Over Baghdad" at 2:30 a.m. Sound level: 143 db. My next-door neighbor banging on my front door. He probably wanted to watch it with me. Nope. I have my rules.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone