Tyranny or Democracy: This is the choice that our country is facing right now.
There was no widespread voter fraud. Donald Trump lost the election by over 7 million votes. The only BIG LIE is Donald Trump and all his followers lying. If you did not watch any of the January 6 hearings, you do not know the truth. You did not hear all the Republican officials from the Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen to Arizona legislator Rusty Bowers stating that Donald Trump did everything in his power to declare the will of the people void and have the results of the election thrown out.
It was only good people like Mike Pence, Jeffrey Rosen, Donald Donoghue, Steven Engel and others who had the courage to stand up to Donald Trump and tell him he was wrong. Donald Trump responded ”…just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican Congressmen."
Congressmen are sworn to uphold the constitution and not a corrupt president! Why did people reach out to the White House to ask for a pardon from the president if they did not think they had done wrong: Andy Biggs, John Eastman, Louie Gohmert, Scott Perry, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Goetz, Mo Brooks? Not surprisingly, they now deny doing that.
Many election workers who were doing their job and had to endure death threats and had to go into hiding. The testimony by Ruby Freedman was heart-wrenching. Is this the country in which we want to live? We, the people have the power to vote and elect officials that want our Democracy.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone