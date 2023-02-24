I tend to think Elizabeth Beyrer's letter re: drivers rarely stopping at red lights must have been tongue in cheek (“Red light, green light,” Feb. 22)?
Aside from the infamous Safeway Continental shopping center that we all know and dread as a suicide mission, I personally think the majority of Green Valley drivers are pretty good drivers.
In fact, some of them are soooo cautious that they actually drive 5 miles under the speed limit (I don't get that at all and hereby call them out).
Why a street as long and wide as La Canada has a speed limit of 35 mph is a mystery to me. I admit to driving between 35 and 40 on La Canada and many other drivers appear to be doing the same. Frontage Road is another example. Why 35 mph on the west side of the freeway that eventually increases to 40? I believe the east side of the freeway has a speed limit of 50, which makes more sense to me. Rather arbitrary, don't you think?
I am sure there is a reason behind enforcing these low speed limits, but it's safe to say that I would disagree with the logic.
