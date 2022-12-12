As I have grown older, I have noticed that there is now a lack of civility. Under today’s conditions we yell, scream, cancel and ban those we do not agree with. Our culture is having the ultimate meltdown. If you do not agree with someone then they seem to have the authority to ban you from existence.
I remember when you could have a discussion to find common ground and then move forward to resolve the balance of issues. Today that art has been lost. When someone does not agree with your position you are hung with a variety of derogatory pronouncements. None of which are true or relevant.
The time has come for us as a people to re-evaluate where we are heading and how we are getting there. More civility and a level of moderation is needed. There is the need to actually listen and make the effort to understand the other side before responding.
The internal struggles that this new modus operandi is bringing to our country and individuals can and will pull us apart. We will retreat into our own enclaves and raise our barriers so as to block the level of incivility as it goes up. This is not good.
There needs to be a concerted effort put forth to change from the battleground of civility to one where the exchange of ideas and thoughts is accepted while at the same time encouraged.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone