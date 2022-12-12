As I have grown older, I have noticed that there is now a lack of civility. Under today’s conditions we yell, scream, cancel and ban those we do not agree with. Our culture is having the ultimate meltdown. If you do not agree with someone then they seem to have the authority to ban you from existence.

I remember when you could have a discussion to find common ground and then move forward to resolve the balance of issues. Today that art has been lost. When someone does not agree with your position you are hung with a variety of derogatory pronouncements. None of which are true or relevant.



