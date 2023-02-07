Don Cassiday’s letter regarding desalination was of interest to me as we just returned from the Caribbean where we learned that the island of Aruba derives its drinking water from a desalination plant (“Desalination solution,” Feb. 5).
According to locals, this allows the production of a unique product: the world’s only beer made from desalinated water. As I understand it, the Israelis have also mastered this technology.
Some politicians have suggested there is a simple solution to Arizona’s water shortage — build a pipeline from the Mississippi River to Arizona. Au contraire, the legal, jurisdictional and environmental complications would be formidable. Litigation from the environmental impact statements alone would probably doom this project.
We are much closer to the ocean and are surrounded by states with a similar interest in solving this problem. It is time for a responsible examination of the pros, cons and costs of desalination. Let’s hope that our politicians can momentarily suspend headline hunting and give us such an effort.
