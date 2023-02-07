Don Cassiday’s letter regarding desalination was of interest to me as we just returned from the Caribbean where we learned that the island of Aruba derives its drinking water from a desalination plant (“Desalination solution,” Feb. 5).

According to locals, this allows the production of a unique product: the world’s only beer made from desalinated water. As I understand it, the Israelis have also mastered this technology.



