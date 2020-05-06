This year is an extremely important election year which may be made more difficult because of fears of COVID 19 exposure.
Fortunately, in Arizona there is an alternative to showing up physically to cast your vote. Arizona’s Permanent Early Voter List, or PEVL, is available to any registered voter wishing to vote by mail, and once you are on PEVL, you will remain on this list until your registration is canceled, or mail sent to you is returned by the Postal Service marked undeliverable, or you request in writing to be removed from the list.
If you are a registered resident of Pima County, you may request a PEVL application by calling the county Recorder’s Office at 520-724-4330, or print your own form from the website at www.recorder.pima.gov. Fill out the form, sign it and mail it in.
If you are registered Independent and want to vote in the primary election (Aug. 4), you must specify a specific party’s ballot: Democrat party, Republican party, Green party, or Libertarian party. The mail-in ballot will be mailed to you with instructions to vote, sign, and remit by mail.
Those living in other counties must request early ballots from their local country recorder. Search online or call your county government’s office.
The last day to request a mail-in ballot is July 24.
For the general election (Nov. 3), the dates to request an early ballot are Aug. 3 through Oct. 23. All ballots must be received by the designated election day.
For those who fear ballot tampering/harvesting, safeguards are in place and there have been very low numbers of fraudulent voting activity. In fact, the Heritage Foundation maintains an online data base of voter fraud cases in the United States and reports that there have been just over 1,200 cases of vote fraud of all forms, resulting in 1,100 criminal convictions, over the past 20 years. Of these, only 204 involved the fraudulent use of absentee ballots and143 resulted in criminal convictions.
There is no individual right that is more important to you than voting. The time is now and nothing could be easier.
Maggie Sievers, Green Valley