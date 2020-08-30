Please, don’t neglect your health or medical conditions during COVID
I have been practicing medicine for 30 years and am a family and primary care physician at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital’s Primary Care Clinic in Green Valley. I treat patients of all ages at the clinic.
It seems the reverberations from this pandemic are going to be with us for quite some time. One encouraging development is that many residents in Green Valley and Sahuarita are following the recommendations of the CDC and medical specialists, sincerely implementing preventative measures.
Throughout the hospital systems nationwide and here in Pima County, there has been a steady decline in patients presenting with non-urgent health complaints. People may be timid to visit care facilities for fear of inadvertently contracting COVID-19, opting to postpone healthcare visits to a much later time.
Please do not neglect some health conditions today that may decrease the quality of your life tomorrow! Anecdotal evidence shows that some patients are delaying treatment for heart attacks, strokes, and cancers. Some of these conditions could have been successfully tackled if patients had presented in a timely fashion.
Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, Primary Care Clinic, Wound Center, and Orthopedic Center are open and serving patients. To ensure health and safety of physicians, employees and patients, we are adhering to CDC guidelines, with rigorous sterilization and sanitization protocols. If you don’t want to make a in-person visit, schedule a telehealth visit. Please continue with your annual check-ups or follow up on emerging concerns -- remotely or in person – to prevent adverse outcomes.
Starting this September, we will be administering flu shots at our clinic. Call us for details at 520-393-4863.
Thank you! Be strong and healthy.
Matthew Khumalo, MD, Green Valley