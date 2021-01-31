On Jan. 10, Green Valley News reporter Jorge Encinas wrote an article about the Friday Restaurant Meal Program that highlighted our need for financial assistance to continue meal deliveries.
We have been overwhelmed with the response to the article! So many people were struck by the two-fold benefit of the program — helping seniors isolating in their homes as well as restaurants suffering terrible hardships due to pandemic restrictions. We’ve been the beneficiary of so much generosity from local donors that we’re able to continue the program well into the foreseeable future.
Since the beginning of May 2020, Posada Life Community Services staff have ordered and delivered takeout meals from 19 area restaurants and served about 50 seniors a week — a total of 1,850 meals, thanks to our incredible community donors.
Thank you, Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun, for all your support!
Ellen March
Director, Community Center Posada Life Community Services