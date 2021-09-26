Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Riddle: What agency in town provides weekly entertainment, breakfast goodies, blood pressure evaluation, transportation and lends medical equipment, at no cost?
The Answer: Friends in Deed on La Canada (best kept secret in Green Valley).
Every Friday morning, anyone from the community is welcomed by smiling volunteers, who serve you (COVID accommodation), in spacious seating. The entertainment can be musical, educational, humorous, but always deeply enjoyed by the audience. Hours are from 9 (doors open), 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. (program). On the last Friday of each month, a birthday cake is shared by everyone in celebration of that month’s “birthdayites.”
Transportation is also provided by volunteer drivers in the Green Valley/Tucson area by appointment. A great volunteer opportunity and need for drivers who are willing to provide this service.
During these trying times, it is comforting to know that there are groups of volunteers who are giving us opportunities to safely leave our isolation for an hour to relieve stress and be entertained at no cost. I personally want to thank the nurse volunteers who help monitor our blood pressure during these unsettling times. I have witnessed their concern for persons with high blood pressure by urging them to contact their physician. Who knows how many lives they have saved? Kudos to the drivers who faithfully provide transportation!