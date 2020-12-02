I don’t know what world John Fanning has been living in but it sure does not seem to be where I have been for the past four years (“Do you know him,” Nov. 29).
“We can always depend on Trump to put our citizens first” doesn’t seem to jive with the following:
Trump early this year told the American people the coronavirus would soon disappear. Tell that to the over 225,000 dead Americans and see if they agree. Trump stood on foreign soil and said he agreed with Russian President Putin over our intelligence re: Russian interference in the 2016 election. When asked to produce evidence during his impeachment trial, he basically told Congress to take a leap, thus ignoring the checks and balances built into our system. He gave North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un a stage and legitimacy by meeting with him — “we fell in love.” Used money Congress had appropriated for military defense to build his Middle Ages defensive wall. Promoted products sold by contributors from the front lawn of the peoples’ house to enhance his own coffers.
There are many more examples but I think these should demonstrate how Trump cares only for Trump, the American people be damned.
Bruce Humes, Green Valley