In response to Bob Lenihan: “Do We Really Care About Education?” Page A7, Oct. 24.
I first want to thank Bob Lenihan for his service. We say that to those of us who served in the military but it is equally deserved for those who serve as elementary teachers. My father was a teacher and educational administrator for 40 years and my three siblings are also retired teachers. I taught at the college level from 1958 to 1993.
I do not disagree with Mr. Lenihan’s answer of “no” to his question. I think we tend to care about educational credentials because of their effect on our income but not about knowledge as such. My father taught in schools on Indian reservations and I was the only non-white kid in the high school from which I graduated. My oldest sister had graduated. The education I received in the same schools attended by Indian children was good enough that I went on to get a PhD. People ask why more of my Indian classmates didn’t go on to college. One little story might help explain at least a part of the reason.
During my last year in high school we lived on a Sioux reservation in North Dakota. My father was the principal. One day I witnessed a teacher scolding a little fourth grade kid for being late for school and told my Dad about it. The kid lived with his grandparents while his parents were doing off reservation seasonal labor. His grandparents discouraged him from going to school because all they taught there was “white man stuff”. In spite of that, this kid got up, got himself dressed, and walked a long way in a N. Dak. winter to get to school, but a half hour late. My Dad had the teacher come to his office and explained the kid’s situation and told her that every time he shows up at whatever time, she should give him a gold star and a big hug and kiss.
My father, like almost all teachers on the reservations, considered it their job to prepare Indian kids to live in the white man’s world. There were no courses on Indian history or culture. In the 1930s my Dad did cooperate in the development of little readers that were written in both the native language and English but teachers, few of whom knew the native language, were not anxious to use them. When my Dad retired he took a job at a college to develop an Indian studies program and he convinced the faculty to let an Indian elder teach the classes. The courses were(are) well attended by both native and non-native students.
I have concluded that one of the reasons that “We really don’t care about education” is that the curriculum is aimed at white, middle class, smart kids. Some years ago, the people of Finland decided to develop a system that could take account of the psychology of kids and differences in kids, and their needs. They insisted on having the best of college students as teachers and paid them well. They also didn’t start the school day until 9 o’clock and ended it by 3. They don’t use standardized tests to evaluate their students but when their students take international standardized tests they come out among the top performers in the world. The answer to Bob’s question in Finland is a clear YES.
Jim Murray
Sahuarita