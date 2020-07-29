Democrat JFK wouldn’t be welcomed today (“Democrat JFK wouldn’t be welcome today,” Page A7, July 26). How very true. I’m a Republican and I voted for JFK and Lyndon Johnson. Why? I will start a few years before JFK became president.
I was a company clerk in the Army assigned to a new headquarters company in Camp Polk, Louisiana, to integrate with Black soldiers. I was raised in Arizona. It wasn’t a big problem to integrate. However, I became aware of the discrimination that existed in the South at that time. I was a federal trainee/manager when JFK ran for the presidency. I approved all the things he stood for to help our country, including his support for civil rights.
I will never forget his statement, “ Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” As many of you know, JFK and his brother Bobby started the ball rolling to get laws passed to ensure Civil Rights for Black people and others. The only reason I voted for Lyndon Johnson was I knew he had to push forward to get the civil rights law passed. n fact, four civil rights laws were passed in the 1960s.
Every citizen in our country has the same rights for equality. I heard that Martin Luther King turned over in his grave when he witnessed the protest marches and the destruction of our history. Black people are being used and it’s sad. They are only 13-14% of our population. Yes, some reforms are needed. I wish we had more people like JFK.
Duane Huckleberry, Green Valley