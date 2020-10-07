They say it takes a village to raise a child. Well, the 640-plus children who attend Continental School are very fortunate to grow up in this community, which is very supportive of their school. This community has passed bond issues to provide good facilities and supported override elections to provide funds for the school that the state no longer provides.
The funds provided by the override helps keep class sizes down, supports a fine arts program that all children have an opportunity to participate in and a physical education program, to name some of the benefits.
The current override was approved in 2016 and is again on the ballot for extension. There will be no increase in the school tax rate you are currently paying.
In addition to the override support, there is a lot of community involvement in the school. Annual tax credit donations help sustain clubs, sports and tutorials. White Elephant grants help with field trips. Community volunteers help as reading and math tutors, and a lot of groups and individuals donate school supplies.
Continental is a true community school, and we can all do our part to help sustain it by voting yes on Prop. 484.
Bill McNarie, Sahuarita