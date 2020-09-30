As a former educator, I am bothered by the TV ads for the “No on Prop 208.” The 55 cents they claim that makes it to the classroom is for the certified teacher in front of their students only. This does not include salaries for the school counselor, school nurse, librarian, school psychologist and IT supervisor. Also not included are the para-professionals, office personnel, custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers. Although the above named people are not in the classroom, they are certainly vital to making the system work. These folks are called “overhead” by the opponents to Prop. 208, and would add another 38 cents to the education dollar.
This proposition was attempted two years ago but did not make the ballot, thanks to lawsuits filed by the opponents. The sad thing is that the Legislature has done nothing in the interim to solve the problems addressed by Prop. 208. Legislation was introduced last year, and did not even receive a hearing. Please show your support for education and vote yes on Prop. 208.
Bill McNarie, Green Valley