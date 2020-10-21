We are in the midst of a very important election. Of course, the focus is on who will be the president for the next four years as well as who will represent us in Congress and in the Arizona Legislature.
As important as these choices are for voters, there are other choices to be made.
At the end of the ballot are several propositions. I am writing today about Prop. 208. In my opinion, it is actually not a partisan issue although the opponents have chosen to make it feel as if it is.
Prop. 208 calls for increasing revenues to schools in Arizona; 99.9% of this new revenue will directly support students by increasing funding for: teacher pay and hiring; staff and compensation for student support services; teacher monitoring and retention; career and technical education; and, the Arizona Teachers Academy.
Arizona has a long history of low teacher pay, large class sizes and serious underfunding. In fact, $1.5 billion has been cut from school funding over the last decade. Now, schools have additional expenses for COVID-19 protections and changes to instruction. This increase is long overdue!
Under Prop. 208, money will be raised by adding a 3.5% surcharge on individuals who have more than $250,000 taxable income or married couples with more than $500,000 taxable income. No individual or married couple will be charged if their taxable income is less. Only the portion of the income over the $250,000 taxable income for individuals and $500,000 for married couples will be subjected to the surcharge. The vast majority of citizens will have no increase in their tax burden. No large or small business will be taxed.
I strongly urge you to vote yes to support Prop. 208. Arizona students deserve our support and Arizona businesses deserve a well-educated work force.
Polly Daly, Green Valley