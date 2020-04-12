After reading the Opinion Extra!, the obviously vital “stop the presses” moment, by that illustrious newspaper/magazine guru Mike Moore, I have to agree with him. I mean, to we free-thinking Americans having this rogue network out there not toeing the liberal, hate Trump line is intolerable. I mean, even though the Democrat liberal socialists have ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, all the network talk show heroes, Hollywood and most everything printed, not to mention the harpies of The View, and an overabundance of educators, it is perfectly understandable why Mike wants to have FOX along with Hannity (personal advisor to the president) and I’m sure, Freedom Award winner Rush Limbaugh shut down.
Doing so would give the Democrats 98% control of everything we see and hear. No discourse, no other point of view, no opposing thoughts to muddle the minds of the sheep. How’s that, Mike? Just like Hitler, Stalin, Putin and the rest of the world’s dictators who take over all means of public communications. Free speech, freedom of the press, nah, who needs those outdated things when you can control it all?
If Mike Moore had even a smidgeon of credibility, that ridiculous piece got rid of it.
Rich Walton, Green Valley