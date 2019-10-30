I’m disappointed with your most recent political cartoon pushing the false narrative that the impeachment inquiries are not open or transparent. These inquiries are open to all members of the Foreign Affairs, the Intelligence and the Oversight committees. This includes 47 Republicans who can attend the hearings at any time and ask questions at any time. Also, transcripts of the questions and answers are available to those who choose not to attend.
Fourteen of the Republicans who stormed the SCIF room could have easily just walked in instead of pulling a political stunt for the benefit of the president and the press.
The Democrats, in this case, are following the rules set up by the Republican Party and signed into law by John Boehner during the Benghazi hearings. Now they are trying to pretend that the Democrats are doing something unheard of and nefarious. And they’re being helped by the media with inaccurate information like this cartoon.
Cathy Ardans, Green Valley