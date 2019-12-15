Mike Moore, your commentary regarding the polarization of our country was right on … until you brought Reagan into the conversation (“The Reagan test,” Page A7, Dec. 11).
This great divide did not start with Trump, who stokes the fires and has certainly given Americans permission to openly display their racism, but rather with Reagan, although in more coded language. His record on civil rights and racial issues caused disdain in minority communities, while boosting his appeal to racist working class whites.
The example you chose to support your later appreciation of Reagan is just another example of Reagan’s ignorant rhetoric. Like Trump, Reagan often threw in a shout-out to God, even though his own actions were seldom Christ-like. His praise of our forefathers (and others) who had “a special love of freedom and the courage to leave the countries of their birth,” with no mention of the actions of those forefathers toward the people who actually were born in this country and their freedom that was violently stripped from them, was anything but reverent. I’m sorry, but I’ll remain a never-Trumper, as I will never support a racist who attempts to divide and corrupt our country, especially one guilty of blatant self-aggrandizement.
Deborah Cox, Green Valley