I have for many years maintained that we are a richer but poorer country today than we were in the ’50s or ’60s. In 1962, I was able to go to college tuition-free and was the recipient of a New York state regents scholarship. This enabled a kid from the projects to spend four years in college without having to work during the school year. I owe a great deal to the enlightened views of the city and state of New York.
However, my wife’s history is much more rewarding to this country. She attended Hunter College’s nursing program. Her mother paid $50 per term and this included room and board. She went on to teach nursing for more than 40 years. She wrote a nursing textbook that was used in over 100 colleges and won the Medical Writers book of the year award. She was in the Army Reserve and was called up for the Gulf War in 1991. She spent nine months on active duty helping to write an account of the Gulf War call-up and how to improve response.
Many in this country know the cost of things but not the value, so let’s examine the R.O.I. The return on this country’s investment in my wife and I. There is no doubt that we both earned a great deal more than we would have if we lacked a degree. More earnings equals more taxes. I urge all of us to support more spending on education and health for the youth of this country. I owe it, we all owe it, for being able to live here and not in a country that offered no assistance to young people. Our true wealth is in our people!