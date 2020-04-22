During this panic, we need to make decisions.
At this date, the population death rate of COVID-19 is 1.6 per 100,000 Arizonans.
Yet we feel that for this number we must harm our future generations. A study by Columbia University a few short years ago estimated the harm, especially in regards to increase in death rates. It estimated poverty increases deaths over the longterm by 144,000 people.
Personally, I’d rather take the risk of death of 1.6 in 100,000 to not subject my 9-month-old granddaughter to years of decreased opportunity, lifestyle, less educational funds, et al.
And I don’t want to see small-business workers and owners standing on street corners selling pecans.
Charles Barta, Green Valley