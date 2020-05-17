Vernon Harms’ opinion in Wednesday’s Green Valley News would have us support our current administration as we vote in November, and not become the “fire” or the destructive “wrecking ball” (“Matches, wrecking balls and hammers,” Page A7, May 13).
His fire and wrecking ball metaphors implied we should let the administration continue their mission of deregulation causing despoliation, and so many other intrusions on hard-won basic freedoms in their pursuit for personal power and profits.
Contrary to his premise, it is imperative that we stop the responsible miscreants and not let them continue to plunder our environment, human rights and global reputation.
We can be the wrecking ball that will end the current administration and make us proud of our country again. No need to look in the mirror when voting in November as suggested. Look to the future of our nation that we are to pass on to the next generation, including our grandchildren.
Jim Antoniono, Green Valley