If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
As soon as I saw the photos of attendees at the special meeting of GVR Board (“GVR Board of Directors issues mask recommendation,” Page A9 ) to vote on a mask mandate, I was not surprised at the decision — most in the photos are unmasked and siting side by side.
Their presence surely had some impact on the Board decision. “… now there will be signs recommending visitors wear them.”
Recommending? That is weak. Every one of my doctors requires a mask and some do not allow any more than the patient in the waiting room. My cat’s vet requires me to wait in the car while they examine her. Pima County Library system (20 facilities) requires masks. Why can’t a busy organization like GVR do the same?
I want more from an organization that offers classes, activities, and facilities focused on staying well physically and mentally and socially. Then why would they vote “nay” to a mask mandate during a pandemic that is growing day by day? Is it about losing money? Or is it political? Give me a good reason! No, please don’t say “it’s my freedom.” That is as benign as a “like” on Facebook.
I, and many GVR members, wrote letters asking for a mandate to require masks — did the Board read the letters?
Because of their vote, I withdrew teaching two four-week writing classes and I explained why I made that decision. And I will protest by not using their facilities in any manner. I know, I am just one small fish in a large sea, but this is a decision of principle for the safety of my family, friends, and neighbors.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone