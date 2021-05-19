In my 89 years, I have seen thousands of editorial cartoons, many I liked, many I didn’t. But I don’t believe I have ever seen one as disgusting as the one in Sundays’s paper.
Liz Cheney is entitled to her opinion, as is anyone else. However, her opinion was at odds with the majority of her party caucus, so they decided to replace her. I heard no reports of threats or similar action against caucus members, so we may assume the vote was fair. There have been many elections with which I did not agree, but it’s a fait accompli and we march on.
James Mauldin
Green Valley