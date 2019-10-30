I was elated early Sunday morning when I tuned in to President Trump’s news report on the Special Forces’ success in tracking down and killing the ISIS leader.
Early Monday morning, I was shocked to watch the crowd at the World Series game on Sunday night chanting “lock him up” as they became aware of the president and first lady’s arrival at the game.
There is deep irony there, in my view, since “lock him up” harkens back to candidate Trump’s apparent approval (and even glee?) when his core followers chanted “lock her up” in regard to candidate Hillary Clinton.
Not often enough, but sometimes, the past does rise up and bite even the highest in our land in the hindquarters. Irony in its most evident form.
While I did not vote for Trump, I certainly hoped that he would be a worthy and successful president, because the U.S. is at its best when our president is at his best.
Unfortunately, President Trump has been a deep disappointment to me from his tweets, through his public rants and onto many of his foreign affairs and other decisions.
I did not agree with “lock her up” and I certainly disagree with the “lock him up” chant. Both are distasteful and are focused toward setting aside due process.
Hal Mansfield, Green Valley