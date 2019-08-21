Dear Cheryl (Boyles), your letter to the editor calling the man at Trader Joe’s wearing a “Trump 2020” t-shirt a Trump terrorist needs some explanation. How did you come to the conclusion that he was a terrorist? Was he carrying a semi-automatic gun or did you see a backpack on him full of explosives?
By wearing a Trump t-shirt or a MAGA cap, a person is just voicing his freedom of speech rights. I didn’t see any Deplorables running out of Walmart in 2016 after seeing a person wearing a “Hillary for President” t-shirt.
As per your description how the checkout lady felt, Cheryl, you have a wild imagination and should be writing fiction.
Edie Bazzano, Green Valley