1. If President Trump could walk on water, someone would certainly criticize him for not knowing how to swim!
2. Congress should remember the adage about casting the first stone!
3. Seems like “money” used to buy a better government.
4. New “citizen” legislators in Washington, D.C., couldn’t help but be a positive influence for a better and positive America.
5. Maybe we should pass a “lemon law” for Congress!
6. How’s that “swamp” draining progressing in Washington, D.C., these days??
7. If the “silent majority’ remains silent, then our voices will not be heard in the halls of government.
8. If actions speaker louder than words, then the voters’ actions at the ballot box in 2020 can send loud words to elected officials that they must act for the best interests on all America and the people they’ve sworn to serve.
9. No balanced federal budget should mean to pay for Congress until they indeed pass a balanced budget.
10. How about we citizens having the same rights, benefits, privileges and exemptions that members of Congress enjoy?
11. Greed, arrogance and lack of term limits make for a strange congressional petri dish of actions or inactions that we too often are not immune from. Consider every vote in 2020 to be a prophylactic action to cure and prevent continued D.C. rascality.
Jerry Marrion, Green Valley