I wondered how long it would take Corky Simpson to pen another race-baiting column, his last being about six months ago (“Behold, the childish, boorish rich athlete,” Aug. 26, Page B3).
Corky managed to send out another dog whistle to all those who are similarly frustrated with what is no longer appropriate given today’s societal norms. Corky used nine column inches telling the shocking story of a black NBA player, who, in the heat of a hard-fought game, shouted an epitaph at a white NBA player which could be translated as “white boy.” Corky further revealed that the white player outplayed the black player during the game.
NBA players insult each other constantly during games, using all kinds of foul-mouthed language. That Corky deemed this story worthy of mention is really a dog whistle that roughly translates as “Black people get all upset if we use the ’n-word’ but look how the rich, black basketball player gets away with insulting white people. Things are sure not what they were 60 years ago.”
No, Corky, things are not what they were 60 years ago and that’s a good thing.
Steve Gilbert, Green Valley