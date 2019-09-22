I’d like to thank the Green Valley News for publishing in the Sept. 15 issue the article in the Our Stories section, “Life Through Eyes of Little Bichon,” written so lovingly by the Watsons — the story of their beautiful Bichon named Sophie.
Reading this was such a refreshing respite from the contentiousness of our times we are now living through.
Like so many others, I thank God for the unselfish, unending gift of love our pets give to us. And like most, my only wish is they had many more years of life to share with us.
Ray Harrison, Green Valley