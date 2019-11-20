Wouldn’t it be nice if someone had the authority to tell our senators and representatives that, as of Jan. 1, 2020, all of them who are eligible for Medicare would be switched over to Medicare as their Primary Health Insurance. They could change it to an Advantage Plan, but not a Supplement. Then they would see how the majority of us on Medicare have to deal with the health care system.
What, this doctor doesn’t take Medicare? How come? What can I do? All things most of us have to deal with. Again, wishful thinking, but we can dream!
Ken Crombie, Green Valley