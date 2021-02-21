President Biden is attempting to sell himself as the great unifier. Actually, he will be a better divider than presidents Obama and Trump added together.
His desire to ban certain firearms and allow lawsuits against firearm manufacturers for the action of third parties will not unify the country. Opening the southern border while walling off Washington, D.C., will not endear him to the border states. The Democrats’ introduction of the No Glory for Hate Act that attempts to erase President Trump from the historical record will not unify the 74 million people who voted for him. Allowing transgendered women into your daughter or granddaughter’s school shower will not create unity. And the liberal who told me that Rush Limbaugh’s death was no loss to the world is an example of liberal intolerance that will continue to widen the gulf that divides us!
Steve Ware, Sahuarita