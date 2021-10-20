If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Water is a precious, extremely valuable and essential for life. Since we have always had sufficient water it is not appreciated and is taken for granted. So, why do we see so many incidents of water waste? There was one example in our community in the Green Valley News newsletter last week (broken sprinkler). This is just one of many examples of water wastage.
If you, the water consumer, take your water for granted you should spend some time in a Third World country. I lived in a Southeast Asia for four years. When you observe women and young girls carrying water jugs, sometimes for long distances, just to survive and a family with many children live on a few gallons of water a day you will realize the value of water.
We are now in a critical stage when our water sources are being rapidly depleted. So think about how much water you use each day and how much is wasted even by running your faucets too long and when you could easily just run it for a few seconds if that is all that you need. If you think about the value of life-giving water for a few minutes you will realize how much water you waste. I am a retired civil engineer who has spent his entire career on water projects.
George Riek
Green Valley
