I am writing to express my views of the votes of both of my senators in the impeachment trial of President Trump. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Trump “betrayed his oath willfully, as no president has before” and “incited a violent insurrection against his own government because he did not like the outcome of a free and fair election.”
Sen. Mark Kelly said evidence demonstrated that Trump incited the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and did it “with the intention of overturning the decision of the voters of Arizona.”
I see nothing to justify either of their statements.
I have read both the Articles of Impeachment and the transcript of President Trump’s speech. At the 18:16-minute mark of President Trump’s speech, he said, “We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
I have also read our Constitution (many times). The First Amendment to our Constitution protects our right to” freedom of speech” and our right to “peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Respectfully request you reach out to both senators and provide them the opportunity to provide an op-ed regarding their comments and their decision to vote as they did. Their constituency deserves to know.
Bob Foster, Hereford