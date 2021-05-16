I’ve lived in Green Valley and been a member of GVR for over 21 years, and haven’t paid all that much attention to GVR board matters until recently. I used to wonder why it was that board members would talk about openness and transparency and better communication with members, but then seem to go silent once on the board. But after reading the article by Bart Hillyer in the May 12 issue of the Green Valley News, now I know.
At least when it comes to candidates supported by GVR4us, as Mr. Hillyer was, the answer is simple: they’ve been bullied and intimidated into silence in the last few years by board members backed by the ironically named Friends of GVR, currently nine of the 12 board members. Board president Mike Zelenak’s nasty email to Mr. Hillyer revealed in the May 2 issue of the Green Valley News, is typical of this type of bullying.
Bart Hillyer’s article lays out the case very well why board members still have virtually all the free speech rights that all GVR members have. I don’t think anyone is going to silence him, or Carol Crothers, or Kathi Bachelor. I support them fully and will support any other like-minded candidates in the future.
Now for the big question: Why does GVR CEO Scott Somers stay silent about this serious civil rights issue?
Milo Weingart
Green Valley