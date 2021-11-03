If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Democrats have failed to show us why we should care about democracy.
Former President Trump is an autocrat who will run for reelection in 2024 and aspires to be President-for-Life. In the process, he intends to render all future elections to include governorships meaningless by installing attorney generals who will bend an election’s outcome to his political whims.
President Biden is a failed president who (Peter Principle) has risen to his level of incompetence. His vaulted promises of bipartisanship and democratic ideals ring hollow, having done little or nothing to unite our country or communities.
Although Mr. Biden had campaigned on a platform of being “empathetic,” he has proven himself to be not even remotely empathic. Sympathetic, yes. Empathetic, no. Mr. Biden has repeatedly proven himself incapable of “walking in someone else’s moccasins” since he has failed to understand the political climate and challenges of the 21st century.
In short, Mr. Biden has proven himself incapable of governing.
An autocrat or a president incapable of espousing and defending democratic ideals? Why should I care? I honestly don’t know.
