How many times have I heard that question. My vote doesn’t matter. I don’t use GVR. I’m retired and not here to attend meetings. I don’t care. I’m only here three months a year. Don’t know the candidates. Nothing wrong with GVR now just keep it the way it is (Exactly, and that’s why we need your vote.)
These are some of the responses from thousands of members who do not vote annually. Some call this apathy. I prefer to think the problem is a lack of critical information. It is in everyone’s best interest to make informed decisions on matters that affect them and our future generations. Generally speaking, we all chose Green Valley for a reason or two and many times more. It is affordable, there are lots of activities, the climate is perfect for many and most of all, a great community vibe.
Analyzing the above responses is difficult. They appear to fall into three categories. 1) Candidates: difficult to determine how they differ from one another. 2) GVR use: some for only a short time each year and others not at all. 3) Communication to members: Internet users are informed, but non-Internet members lack information throughout the year and therefore their lack of interest.
So where does this leave us? We have a critical election this year. If you are one of the non-voting members, your vote is needed. A GVR user or not, we all should care about financial stewardship of our money, our future generations and, our pocketbooks. After all, isn’t that why you retired here?
Please vote! I want it to remain reasonably affordable so I am voting for Kathi Bachelor, Mark Kelley, Lenore Bell and Dale Sprinkle. They fully support these concepts and have pledged to represent all members and the enjoyment of our retirement.
Pamela Everett, Green Valley