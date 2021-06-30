Mr. Philip Gibeau, in his June 27 letter “What happened to us?” states that “science” and fear can be used to manipulate us and our freedoms.
Sometimes science can run afoul of political, personal or religious beliefs. In 1632, Galileo claimed that the Earth rotated around the sun. He was arrested for heresy. He used “science.”
Science has been imperfect, but propositions are tested and retested to determine accuracy. Beliefs are not.
Our many freedoms are valuable, but have limitations. The First and Second amendments, for example, have regulations. Slander, libel and violent protests have consequences. You cannot own a rocket launcher. The Constitution does not allow total freedom. There are laws and expectations and solutions concerning the public good.
One of those solutions is vaccination against dangerous diseases. Vaccinations for smallpox, measles, polio and COVID-19 resulted from science and saved countless lives. I do not know whether Mr. Gibeau is against vaccinations, but some might say that vaccination encouragement manipulates by “science” and fear.
The antivaxxer movement must believe that vaccination expectations violate their freedoms, regardless of potential damage done. COVID-19 was minimized as no worse than the flu. Science has shown that 600,000 have died from it so far, many times more than the flu. If 1% of our population died from the virus, that would be 3.5 million.
COVID vaccines have greatly reduced the numbers of deaths, yet some continue to refuse vaccinations. My guess is that occurs where beliefs outweigh “science.” The only thing that may change an unshakable belief is when the denial’s source adversely affects the denier.
Paul McCreary
Green Valley