In regard to the article on shade in Sunday’s Green Valley News, I agree shade is needed, or protective clothing, if you are going to be outside in the sun.
However, I played bocce ball and participated in other outside activities for about 15 years without shade or very little. Yes, I got very hot at times. As members know, GVR hadn’t provided much shade until about five years ago. Now each center that has outside activities has shade and drinking water.
I have a question for the Pickleball Club in regard to their request for more money to provide more shade at the new pickleball complex. When plans were developed for the complex, the club members had lots of time for reviewing the plans and some shade was included. What’s your excuse, or the CEO’s, for not including the shade that is being requested? I and other members feel that enough of our dues have been approved for a club that only represents 3% of the members.
Duane Huckleberry, Green Valley