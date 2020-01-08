RE: “Extended stay,” (Jan. 5, Page A1). In this article the interviewees stated that they were not at all sure that Canadian snowbirds would use an extended eight-month limit of a visa to the USA.
I would like to say that there is one great advantage to this. Canadians often have to return to Canada in the midst of their U.S. visit for family reasons such as a funeral, temporarily helping a relative, grandchildren visits, etc. And more importantly, they might have to return for any short-term medical treatment. (How our medical system works is not the topic of this letter.)
Often these visits are short term – less than 30 days. However, the days back in Canada are still counted by the U.S. authorities as “still “visiting” the USA, unless our time out of country is more than 30 days. For example: Suppose a Canadian arrived in the U.S. on Oct. 15 under the current limit of 60 months minus 1 day; that means that person must leave the country on April 14, at the latest.
If that person had to return to Canada for a medical checkup or a small procedure for three weeks and then came back into the USA, the last possible departure date is still April 14. It would be pleasant to able to stay into May and witness the cactus blooming season.
If a maximum of eight months is invoked then this would be possible. Maybe that person does not want to stay the full eight months because wishing to see some family members or annual medical checkups but he could still have more flexibility in timing his visit to the USA with an extended eight-month stay.
Wendy Colpitts, Green Valley