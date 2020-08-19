Think of this pandemic as a gift from the universe telling us to stop what we are doing and rethink how we live.
• Stay home more; get to know your family better and mend the tears in relationships that have accumulated over the years.
• Realize that we are all connected in this world, the pandemic has not spared any group.
• You don’t have to drive places = less wear and tear on your vehicle, less gasoline, less chance of getting into an accident and perhaps a rebate from your auto insurance.
• See people smile on virtual get togethers; no masks needed.
• Value the gifts you’ve been given in life and share them unselfishly.
• If you need help, ask for it as there are lots of people/organizations offering help.
• We have the technology to connect with each other = TV, text, virtual meeting platforms, Facetime, Skype, social media, etc.
• Imagine the new reality that is being thrust our way and how it can make our lives and our planet better. We are going to a new normal and we will give up the old normal, both the good and the bad.
Diane Diamond, Green Valley