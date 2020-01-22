I think it’s fair to say that most of us sought to instill reasonable manners in our children by being good role models, and that any shortcomings were dealt with by their teachers. So then, at what adult age does it become acceptable to mimic someone who is stuttering, ape a physically handicapped person, or use pejorative language when referring to someone who looks different from you? My high school students didn’t get away with it and yet, we say nothing when adults behave badly. Why are we allowing this? Do we not care about others’ feelings anymore. God help us if we don’t.
Nancy Allen, Green Valley