An article in HealthAffairs.org, dated June 16, describes research and scientific testing of the community use of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The conclusion states: “The study provides evidence that states in the U.S. mandating use of face masks in public had a greater decline in daily COVID-19 growth rates after issuing these mandates compared to states that did not issue mandates.”
Isn’t it time to stop these crazy arguments about the effectiveness of face masks?
Jay Read, Green Valley