In the Aug. 28 Green Valley News online comments (Page A6), one person wrote that she was moving to Green Valley “because of its conservative values,” and it could be a mistake to move here if Tucson becomes a sanctuary city.
Another feared home values would be affected. Yet another urges citizens to “secure your homes at night and when you go out” implying those seeking sanctuary would bring rampant crime to the area. Yet another fears “illegal law breakers,” which is an interesting way to describe people seeking asylum through our legal immigration system.
For some residents, Green Valley will never be conservative enough, heterosexual enough, Christian enough or white enough. That said, one thing I simply can’t understand is why anyone so obviously terrified of brown people would retire in a place only 35 minutes from Mexico.
Greg Knowles, Green Valley