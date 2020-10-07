I’m amazed by Democratic platitudes. Like love wins. How does love win for the baby who’s aborted? How does love win for the store owner when his store is burned to the ground by BLM? How does love win for the people who worked at the stores that lost their jobs because the store was burned down? How does defunding the police make me feel loved? How does a BLM demonstrator who blinds a cop with a laser transmit love to him? How do open borders make me feel safer? How do open borders make the women and children who are sold into sex slavery make them feel loved? How does denying a poor kid a choice in education make him feel loved? How does BLM’s lack of support for black families make kids feel loved? Or the schools that teach our kids that America is a disgusting place to live! How does taking a knee at a football game show love of country?
You see, anyone could say anything. We’re going to be judged by our actions, not by what we say. Democrat deeds are empty platitudes. Saying love wins requires no sacrifice or investment.
S. Southards, Green Valley