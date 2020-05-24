G.P. Lungstrum’s article confused me (“A look at populism, the good and bad,” May 17, Page A6). His description of Donald Trump and his administration sounded like the current Democratic Party. The fear, division of the populace (racial politics) and infringement on individual rights is the SOP of the Democratic Party.
They don’t see Americans as many of us do, same people in the same boat, and yes...some of us look different. But those differences are the bread and butter of the Democrats. Anti-establishment? Democrats. Anti-Illegal immigration? Bet your butt, Republicans. Anti-Free Trade? Republican, if we’re getting screwed over in trade deals — which has happened for years (China?).
I must admit, I’m one of the “elite.” Mr. Lungstrum — as have many other “liberals” — claimed that only the elite benefited from Trump’s tax cut. Hey, I’m a retired sailor, and that $100-plus per month was quite welcome.
And I really don’t mind those evil corporations getting a break if they can keep their doors open and continue hiring Americans, and paying them a salary. Well, next January, Joe Biden — and the de facto president, Nancy Pelosi, can return this country to the morass and embarrassing foreign policy of the Obama years.
Americans who honestly think that the Democrats, and not Donald Trump, will successfully drag us out of this terrible economic mess (considering the economic successes of the past three years — despite the continuous sabotage from the left), are not thinking rationally.
Good luck, America. Dems, choose your VP carefully; she and Ms. Pelosi will be running this country.
Scott Anderson, Green Valley