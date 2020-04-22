GVR nonsense continues. Laying everyone off but hiring an outside contractor to service the pools? You have employees for that.
Why not rotate custodians to make the rounds of the centers? Maintenance and Grounds should be kept on for obvious reasons. Why are managers still working? Why have they not been furloughed? Why are subcontractors doing the painting at West Center and doing the bocci courts at Canoa Hills? Why throw away money to outside employees but not retain those who’ve been working there for many years?
Why pay an entertainment director when there is no entertainment? Why pay a custodial manager when they have no custodians working? Management staff money would be better spent on improvements to the centers. Have you driven by East Center lately? Weeds! Don’t tell me they’re letting those flowers go to seed, they are long past that stage.
By the way, it it’s “illegal” for GVR to refund a portion of dues because they’re a non-profit, then how about I deduct the amount of money for the time I didn’t get to use the facilities this year from next year’s dues?
Patricia Campbell, Green Valley