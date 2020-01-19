Sen. McSally called CNN’s reporter a “liberal hack” when asked about considering new evidence for the Senate impeachment trial.
“The Pot calling the Kettle Black” comes to mind.
Wikipedia says, “Political hack,”also called partisan hack, is a pejorative term describing a person who is part of the political party apparatus, but whose intentions are more aligned with victory than personal conviction. “Patriotic Loyalists” may have their own definitions of their actions.
Sen. McSally, I feel your discomfort in doing that which you feel obligated to do to fulfill your own political aspirations. You were politically inserted into a pair of shoes you can never fill. Need I paraphrase Sen. Lloyd Bentsen — Even as a “liberal hack” I appreciated and respected John McCain; Martha, you know what you are not. You have not earned the right to act curmudgeonly as your comments yesterday show. As an Arizona voter, your obvious lack of bipartisanship coming from personal convictions is obvious.
I hope to help Mark Kelly show Arizonans how true personal convictions can work for us all.
Terry and Nancy Linthicum, Green Valley