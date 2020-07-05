I am 80 and have lived with a pre-existing condition since I contracted polio at age 5. I see only out of one eye due to a BB gun incident at 16.
I think Mr. Trump would use a tweet to describe me as a “one-eyed limper.” The Republicans have reached a new low when it comes to people with disabilities.
Attacking Joe Biden as inadequate because he lives with a stutter is a mark of their desperation and a sad commentary on their desperation. Rise up those of you who are not described by your physical condition and show that party their sickness.
Edward Hunt, Green Valley